McCollum scores 27 as Trail Blazers beat Lakers 118-109

CJ McCollum had 27 points and Damian Lillard returned from a sprained ankle with 21 points and 10 assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 118-109 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Evan Turner scored 15 of his 20 in the fourth quarter as Portland secured its ninth straight regular-season victory over the Lakers, a franchise record.

