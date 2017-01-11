McCollum has 25, Blazers beat Lakers for 10th straight time
C.J. McCollum scored 25 points and the Portland Trail Blazers used a dominant third quarter to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers for the 10th consecutive time, 108-87 on Tuesday night. The Blazers trailed by two to start the second half, but held the Lakers to 21.7 percent shooting and blocked four shots in the third quarter, outscoring Los Angeles 23-12.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC