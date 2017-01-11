McCollum has 25, Blazers beat Lakers ...

McCollum has 25, Blazers beat Lakers for 10th straight time

12 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

C.J. McCollum scored 25 points and the Portland Trail Blazers used a dominant third quarter to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers for the 10th consecutive time, 108-87 on Tuesday night. The Blazers trailed by two to start the second half, but held the Lakers to 21.7 percent shooting and blocked four shots in the third quarter, outscoring Los Angeles 23-12.

Chicago, IL

