Luol Deng is from what is now South Sudan, and residents
NBA asks State Department for clarity on Trump immigration order Luol Deng and Thon Maker were born in Sudan, where residents have been banned entry into the U.S. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2jJp4Kc Luol Deng is from what is now South Sudan, and residents from Sudan have been banned entry into the United States for three months, according to President Trump's order. The NBA has reached out to the U.S. Department of State in an effort to understand how President Trump's executive order suspending immigration and visas for citizens from certain countries will impact player travel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Thu
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan 26
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Jan 25
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC