NBA asks State Department for clarity on Trump immigration order Luol Deng and Thon Maker were born in Sudan, where residents have been banned entry into the U.S. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://usat.ly/2jJp4Kc Luol Deng is from what is now South Sudan, and residents from Sudan have been banned entry into the United States for three months, according to President Trump's order. The NBA has reached out to the U.S. Department of State in an effort to understand how President Trump's executive order suspending immigration and visas for citizens from certain countries will impact player travel.

