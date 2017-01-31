LeBron James lashes out at Charles Barkley following Cavs' loss

In an exchange with ESPN late Monday night following a 104-97 loss to the Mavericks, James ripped TNT analyst Charles Barkley for his constant criticism and also took a shot at Knicks president Phil Jackson while he was at it. Barkley recently said James was being "inappropriate" and "whiny" for his comments to the media about how the team needs "a f---ing playmaker."

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.