LeBron James lashes out at Charles Barkley following Cavs' loss
In an exchange with ESPN late Monday night following a 104-97 loss to the Mavericks, James ripped TNT analyst Charles Barkley for his constant criticism and also took a shot at Knicks president Phil Jackson while he was at it. Barkley recently said James was being "inappropriate" and "whiny" for his comments to the media about how the team needs "a f---ing playmaker."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Jan 26
|Phart Quietly
|2
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Jan 26
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Jan 25
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Jan 25
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC