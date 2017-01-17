LeBron, Irving lead Cavs to 118-103 w...

LeBron, Irving lead Cavs to 118-103 win over Suns

11 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Kyrie Irving scored 26 points, All-Star teammate LeBron James had 21 points and 15 assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers looked more like themselves at home in a 118-103 win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night. The Cavs were back in Quicken Loans Arena following a six-game road trip that concluded with an embarrassing 35-point loss at Golden State.

Chicago, IL

