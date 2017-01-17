LeBron: Gregg Popovich coaching - factors a lot' into 2020 decision
LeBron James hasn't made the decision to play in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, at least not publicly, but he says the chance to play for new USA Basketball head coach Gregg Popovich will be a big consideration. "It factors a lot," James said at the Cleveland Cavaliers' shootaround Saturday morning, hours before playing Popovich's San Antonio Spurs .
