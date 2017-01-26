Lakers' Luke Walton believes 'basketball gods' punish teams that tank
It has become an annual tradition in recent years, and it's a far cry from the days of championship parades. Instead, segments of the Lakers' fan base have openly rooted for them to lose with the hope it will result in the team landing a high draft pick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|4 hr
|AttractionPharts
|4
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|18 hr
|Dark Phart
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|18 hr
|Phart Loudly
|3
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|19 hr
|Trump Pharts
|2
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC