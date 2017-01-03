Lakers feed off energy from Jordan Clarkson ejection in win over Heat
Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram looks to shoot as Miami Heat forward Derrick Williams defends during their NBA basketball game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Friday, January 6, 2017. LOS ANGELES >> The moment usually coincided with the Lakers squandering leads and showing frustration.
