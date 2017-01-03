Kragthorpe: Back in SLC, Sundiata Gaines relives shot that topped LeBron and the Cavs
The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz's Sundiata Gaines, Carlos Boozer, and Wesley Matthews celebrate after a big play in the 4th quarter, in NBA action Jazz vs. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, January 14, 2010 The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Jazz's Sundiata Gaines, Carlos Boozer, and Wesley Matthews celebrate after a big play in the 4th quarter, in NBA action Jazz vs. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Thursday, January 14, 2010 Sundiata Gaines stood in the lane after an opponent's layup, waiting for a Salt Lake City Stars teammate to come and in-bound the basketball. When nobody arrived after several seconds ticked off the clock, Gaines grabbed the ball, stepped across the line and prepared to make the pass himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC