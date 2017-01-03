Knicks rally from 18 down, beat Bucks 116-111 to snap skid
Carmelo Anthony had 26 points and 10 assists, including a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and the New York Knicks stormed back from 18 down Friday night to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-111 and stop their six-game losing streak. Kristaps Porzingis, who returned after a three-game absence due to a sore left Achilles tendon, added 24 points for the Knicks, who trailed by 13 heading into the fourth.
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
