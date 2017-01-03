Knicks rally from 18 down, beat Bucks...

Knicks rally from 18 down, beat Bucks 116-111 to snap skid

6 hrs ago

Carmelo Anthony had 26 points and 10 assists, including a clutch 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter, and the New York Knicks stormed back from 18 down Friday night to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 116-111 and stop their six-game losing streak. Kristaps Porzingis, who returned after a three-game absence due to a sore left Achilles tendon, added 24 points for the Knicks, who trailed by 13 heading into the fourth.

Chicago, IL

