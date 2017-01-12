Knicks beat Bulls with big games from...

Knicks beat Bulls with big games from Anthony, Rose, Noah

14 hrs ago

Carmelo Anthony had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah had big games against their former team, and the New York Knicks beat the short-handed Chicago Bulls 104-89 on Thursday night. Rose scored 17 points in his return to Madison Square Garden after skipping the last game here, and Noah finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds as the Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak.

Chicago, IL

