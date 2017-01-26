James, Irving help Cavs break losing streak, beat Nets
LeBron James scored 31 points, Kyrie Irving added 28 and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended a turbulent week with a 124-116 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night. The NBA champions had lost three straight and six of eight while James questioned whether the organization was fully committed to winning a second title.
