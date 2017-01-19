Is it time for the struggling Miami Heat to look towards tanking?
The Miami Heat have hit rock-bottom this year, currently the second worse team in the NBA in the weak Eastern Conference. With departures of star players Dwyane Wade, Lebron James, and medically inactive Chris Bosh, the Heat have not been the unstoppable force they once were.
