Irving, LeBron pace Cavs to 107-91 win over Thunder

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points, LeBron James had 25 and 14 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers played one of their better all-around games in weeks, beating Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder 107-91 on Sunday. The Cavs have won two straight after the NBA champions lost six of eight amid internal turmoil sparked by James criticizing the team's roster following a recent loss.

