Heat's Udonis Haslem on battling DeMarcus Cousins: - Two alpha males going head to head'
You knew there would come points in the season where the Heat would need 36-year-old Udonis Haslem for an important few minutes, game or a stretch of games. With starting center Hassan Whiteside missing the last three games because of a retinal contusion, the Heat's captain has played 55 minutes during that span, scoring 16 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, chipping in with two steals and committing nine fouls for good measure.
