Heat say Winslow needs shoulder surgery, season likely done
Justise Winslow of the Miami Heat will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder Thursday, and the team expects that he will miss the remainder of the season. Winslow was hurt in the final minute of Miami's loss in Boston on Friday when he got tangled up with Celtics center Al Horford.
