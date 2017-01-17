Heat guard Goran Dragic is pleased wi...

Heat guard Goran Dragic is pleased withe his teammates' effort and the way they compete.

3 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

Guard Goran Dragic is pleased with the Heat's effort the first half of the season but would like to see the team play smarter. "Everybody needs to take more responsibility and do their job," Dragic said.

