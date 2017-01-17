Heat beat Bucks 109-97 to earn season-best 3rd straight win
When Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic barely beat the shot clock with a 28-footer to seal Saturday's win, he retreated upcourt waving his arms, eager to coax more noise from the modest crowd. Riding a three-game winning streak for the first time since last March, the Heat and their fans finally have something to cheer about.
