Gordon Hayward went blow for blow with LeBron James in the second half to help the Utah Jazz beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-92 Hayward helps Jazz hold off LeBron, beat Cavs 100-92 Gordon Hayward went blow for blow with LeBron James in the second half to help the Utah Jazz beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-92 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jt8cXJ Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood, rear, fouls Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James as he shoots in the first half during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Salt Lake City. SALT LAKE CITY - Gordon Hayward went blow for blow with LeBron James in the second half to help the Utah Jazz beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-92 on Tuesday night.

