Hawks GM Wes Wilcox apologizes for ma...

Hawks GM Wes Wilcox apologizes for making racially charged joke

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

Atlanta Hawks ?general manager Wes Wilcox has apologized for making a racially charged joke during a team-oriented discussion with close to 200 season-ticket holders and club members in December. Wilcox, who is white, spoke at a "Chalk Talk" event before the Hawks' Dec. 7 game against the Miami Heat .

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Dec 22 former democrat 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 NOM s Waffle House 1
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Aug '16 grounded in reali... 1
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Aug '16 grounded in reali... 1
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,183

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC