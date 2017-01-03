Hassan Whiteside rejoins Heat after scary eye injury
Whiteside was held out of Friday night's game against the Lakers, but Miami coach Erik Spoelstra hopes the NBA's leading rebounder will be able to play Sunday against the Clippers. Whiteside got accidentally poked in the right eye by Jae Crowder in Boston on Dec. 30, and the Heat's second-leading scorer missed his fourth straight game Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC