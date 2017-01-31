Harrison Barnes, Mavs topple LeBron J...

Harrison Barnes, Mavs topple LeBron James, Love-less Cavs, 104-97

14 hrs ago

Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks knocked off a title contender for the second straight night, beating LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-97 on Monday. Wesley Matthews had 21, and rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell scored a career-high 19 in the second game of a 10-day contract, a night after hitting clinching free throws in the final seconds of a win at Southwest Division-leading San Antonio.

Chicago, IL

