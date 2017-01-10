Gabrielle Union has been 'inhaling' a lot of food since moving to Chicago
Forget winter boots. "Being Mary Jane" star Gabrielle Union said Tuesday she has been treating herself to lots of food since she moved to Chicago last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC