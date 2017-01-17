Five Blazers step up game for young fans
All NBA players are contracted to fulfill a number of public appearances for marketing and social responsibility purposes for the club and the league. Moe Harkless, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Meyers Leonard and Shabazz Napier have each purchased a block of tickets to be distributed to a variety of nonprofit organizations, youth groups and schools for every home game through the regular season.
