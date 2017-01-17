Dolphin boys bring home victory from ...

Dolphin boys bring home victory from Miami Heat arena

The Marathon High Dolphins sealed a second season victory over county rival Key West for the first time in 25 years Thursday night at American Airlines Arena in Miami. "It felt like a home game," said Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman of his team's 80-65 win over the Class 5A Conchs.

