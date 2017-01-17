DeMarcus Couins Angered at Referees Following Loss to Bulls

A tornado outbreak in the Southeast continued Sunday morning with at least two people dead from a twister hitting a southernmost area of Georgia on the Florida ... -- The United States will not send a delegation to Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan, citing "Our presidential inauguration and the immediate demands of the transit... YORK, NE -- The Upper Big Blue NRD Board of Directors met Thursday, January 19, 2017, at the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District office to discuss and vote on January'... GOTHENBURG - Gothenburg and Hastings split a double-header on Saturday as the Hastings girls won 50-32 and the Swede boys won 69-40. The Swede girls team jumped out to an ... -- Mischa Zverev defeated world No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.