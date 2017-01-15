Check out who Erik Spoelstra picks for his Dream 3-on-3 Team of retired Miami Heat players

Udonis Haslem has no interest in playing in a 3-of-3 league when he retires but certainly would tune in, as would Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, who has one concern. Former NBA stars, led by Allen Iverson, who will coach and play, and Chauncey Billups, will help get the 'Big3' off the ground, a 3-on-3 league that will start in June and include eight five-man teams in which the first team to 60 points wins.

