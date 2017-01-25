Cavs not interested in Kevin Love-for-Carmelo Anthony swap, sources say
The Knicks ?have been unsuccessful in their attempts to engage the? Cavaliers in Carmelo Anthony -for- Kevin Love trade talks in advance of the league's Feb. 23 trade deadline, ESPN.com has learned. League sources told ESPN.com on Wednesday that the Knicks have approached the Cavaliers to gauge their interest in swapping All-Star forwards, but they were told that Cleveland is not interested in such an exchange.
