Carmelo Anthony is ready to have 'conversation' about being traded from Knicks

2 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Carmelo Anthony wanted to join the Knicks , loves playing in New York, by most accounts, and is in the middle of a five-year contract with a no-trade clause. However, the nine-time all-star said Sunday that he was ready to have a "conversation" with management about being dealt to another team.

Chicago, IL

