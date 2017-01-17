Bulls may consider Bosh if cleared to play next season
Chris Bosh will likely be released by the Miami Heat on March 1 and the expected move could open the door to the 11-time All-Star forward being able to resume his NBA career next season. Bosh wasn't medically cleared to play this season due to blood clot issues and there is no guarantee he will he deemed healthy enough to play basketball next season.
