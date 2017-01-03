Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sits due to illness
Mirza Teletovic was expected to start in Antetokounmpo's place, with Michael Beasley playing a bigger role off the bench. Antetokounmpo, who practiced Saturday, has played in all 35 games for the Bucks this season and has missed just three over the last two seasons.
