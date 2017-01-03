Beal, Morris lead Wizards over Bucks 107-101

Bradley Beal scored 26 points and Markieff Morris added 20 points with 10 rebounds, leading the Washington Wizards over the Milwaukee Bucks 107-101 on Sunday. Jabari Parker's basket brought the Bucks within 104-101 with 1:05 to play, but Washington grabbed an offensive rebound off a missed jumper by John Wall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.