Basketball: LA Lakers star Luol Deng ...

Basketball: LA Lakers star Luol Deng excited for return of NBA Global Games

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Romford Recorder

Londoner Luol Deng says he hopes the NBA Global Games continue to help grow basketball in London, with the series set to return next week, Denver Nuggets face Indiana Pacers at The O2 Arena on January 12 - the sixth regular season game to take place in the capital since March 2011. Deng, who now plys his trade for LA Lakers, played at the venue in 2009 during his stint with Chicago Bulls, helping them to narrowly edge a thrilling pre-season game 102-101.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Romford Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Dec 22 former democrat 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 NOM s Waffle House 1
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Aug '16 grounded in reali... 1
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Aug '16 grounded in reali... 1
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,083 • Total comments across all topics: 277,660,179

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC