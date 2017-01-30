At Least 5 Dead in Shooting at Mosque...

At Least 5 Dead in Shooting at Mosque in Quebec City, Police Say

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

The Nebraska State Patrol said the acci... -- President Trump defended his executive order restricting the entry into the U.S. of people from seven Muslim-dominated countries, saying the move was not about r... -- Two suspects are in custody after a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City Sunday night left at least six people dead and eight others wounded, according to po... California can require Monsanto to label its popular weed-killer Roundup as a possible cancer threat despite an insistence from Monsanto that it poses no risk to people, a jud... LINCOLN - Behind a career-high 21-point effort from sophomore guard Jack McVeigh, the University of Nebraska men's basketball team defeated their second-consecutive ranked opp... -- Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James made history for his team Sunday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Jan 26 Phart Quietly 2
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Jan 26 AttractionPharts 4
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Dark Phart 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Jan 25 Phart Loudly 3
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Jan 25 Trump Pharts 2
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,398,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC