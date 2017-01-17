After a season with the Miami Heat, he finds a home in Jerusalem

After spending his final NBA season with the Miami Heat, Amar'e Stoudemire retired as a member of the New York Knicks and moved away. Playing for Hapoel Jerusalem - a team he owned a piece of before signing a two-year deal to play - Stoudemire told Sports Illustrated he moved his family and Miami-based personal chef to Israel and has "never felt more at home, more tied to a place where I'm playing."

