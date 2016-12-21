Watch: LeBron James delivers $1.9 million to former Canterbury basketball star

Former Canterbury Rams American import John Whorton and his wife Angel won a NZ $1.9 million prize on the game show "The Wall", an NBC show made by James' production company. Whorton, nicknamed Pope, was named the MVP of the New Zealand National Basketball League in 2002, and played for Canterbury from 2001-2003 with a return stint in 2008.

