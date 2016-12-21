Top stories of 2016 from the Ohio Ass...

Top stories of 2016 from the Ohio Associated Press

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

It was a year that saw a championship parade in Cleveland and came to a close with a somber funeral procession in Ohio's capital for one of the state's most beloved figures. LeBron James and John Glenn came from much different backgrounds and grew up in far different eras yet both thrilled their home state with feats that will be remembered for generations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Dec 22 former democrat 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 NOM s Waffle House 1
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Aug '16 grounded in reali... 1
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Aug '16 grounded in reali... 1
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,356 • Total comments across all topics: 277,347,226

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC