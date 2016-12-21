Top stories of 2016 from the Ohio Associated Press
It was a year that saw a championship parade in Cleveland and came to a close with a somber funeral procession in Ohio's capital for one of the state's most beloved figures. LeBron James and John Glenn came from much different backgrounds and grew up in far different eras yet both thrilled their home state with feats that will be remembered for generations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC