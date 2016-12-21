To the rafters: Heat retire Shaq's No. 32 jersey
The Heat raise O'Neal's No. 32 banner to the rafters. He will be ... . Retired Hall of Fame basketball player Shaquille O'Neal talks to reporters during an NBA basketball news conference, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, in Miami.
