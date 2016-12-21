NBA Capsules

NBA Capsules

Russell Westbrook had his 14th triple-double of the season and his third straight 40-point game, finishing with 45 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-112 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Westbrook missed his first five shots but scored the last seven points of the first half as the Thunder turned a three-point deficit into a four-point lead.

