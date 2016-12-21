Mirotic, Wade lead Bulls over Pacers 90-85 to snap skid at 3
Dwyane Wade scored 21 points, Nikola Mirotic added a season-high 20 and the Chicago Bulls survived a poor shooting performance for a 90-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
