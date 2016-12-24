Miami Heat won't get chance to improve their NBA best Christmas Day record
The Miami Heat will not be part of the NBA's Christmas Day schedule for the first time in eight years. After seven consecutive seasons of being as much a part of Christmas programming as the Hallmark Channel, the Heat will wake up Christmas Day in their own homes and spend the entire day with their families.
