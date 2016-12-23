Magic-Heat-Trailblazers 3 team trade

Magic-Heat-Trailblazers 3 team trade

Trade scenario is suggesting as follows: 1. The Orlando Magic will acquire Goran Dragic and Willie Reed from the Heat; 2. The Miami Heat will then get Elfrid Payton from the Magic, Meyers Leonard and Noah Vonleh plus 2017 first-round from the Blazers; 3. Finally, the Portland Trail Blazers will obtain Nikola Vucevic from the Magic and Rodney McGruder from the Heat.

Chicago, IL

