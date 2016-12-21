James, Love help Cavs end 2016 with win 20 mins ago

James, Love help Cavs end 2016 with w...

LeBron James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-109 on Saturday night. Kevin Love added 28 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland, who played without Kyrie Irving after the point guard injured his right hamstring during Thursday's 124-118 victory over Boston.

