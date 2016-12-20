LeBron James buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in overtime and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on for a 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks to avenge a late November loss James lifts Cavs past Bucks in OT, 114-108 LeBron James buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in overtime and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on for a 114-108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks to avenge a late November loss Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2idG0re Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James is congratulated by teammate Tristan Thompson after making a three-point basket during overtimeof an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in Milwaukee. The Cavaliers won 114-108.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.