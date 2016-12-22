Irving, James Lead Short-handed Cavs ...

Irving, James Lead Short-handed Cavs Past Bucks 113-102

Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a career-high 13 assists, and LeBron James scored 29 as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their second game in two nights over the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-102 on Wednesday despite being without two starters.

