Heisler: Happy New Year, or not, from our NBA favorites

On behalf of myself and my sister, we wish you a healthy and prosperous New Year and assure you we'll continue working together to restore Laker greatness! Jeanie - You were the one who said you'd quit if you didn't turn this around in three or four years. Phil Jackson, Knick president - Even if Jeanie and I are no longer an item, I still care about the Lakers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.