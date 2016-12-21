Heata s Udonis Haslem dodges bullet i...

Heata s Udonis Haslem dodges bullet in auto accident lawsuit

Tuesday Dec 20

Even with the Miami Heat working on an impressive losing season, bruiser Udonis Haslem has something to feel good about. A lawsuit brought against him in Broward County in the wake of a car crash was dismissed after his lawyers accused the plaintiff of lying about her injuries.

Chicago, IL

