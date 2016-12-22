Denver Nuggets guard J.R. Smith react...

Denver Nuggets guard J.R. Smith reacts after making

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Greenfield

J.R. Smith, Kenyon Martin blast former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl Karl was critical of them and former Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony in his upcoming memoir. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2heFJXi Former NBA head coach George Karl criticized his former player Carmelo Anthony, saying in a new book set to be released next month that Anthony was a "true conundrum" who didn't like to play defense and was addicted to the spotlight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Heat Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag... Thu former democrat 1
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 2
News Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy... Nov '16 NOM s Waffle House 1
News Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ... Aug '16 grounded in reali... 1
News Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he... Aug '16 grounded in reali... 1
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
See all Miami Heat Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Heat Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,307

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC