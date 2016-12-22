Denver Nuggets guard J.R. Smith reacts after making
J.R. Smith, Kenyon Martin blast former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl Karl was critical of them and former Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony in his upcoming memoir. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2heFJXi Former NBA head coach George Karl criticized his former player Carmelo Anthony, saying in a new book set to be released next month that Anthony was a "true conundrum" who didn't like to play defense and was addicted to the spotlight.
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Thu
|former democrat
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
