Denver Nuggets guard J.R. Smith reacts after making

J.R. Smith, Kenyon Martin blast former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl Karl was critical of them and former Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony in his upcoming memoir. Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: http://usat.ly/2heFJXi Former NBA head coach George Karl criticized his former player Carmelo Anthony, saying in a new book set to be released next month that Anthony was a "true conundrum" who didn't like to play defense and was addicted to the spotlight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenfield.