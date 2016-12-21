Cavs' J.R. Smith out 3 months with thumb, blow to NBA champs
Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith could be sidelined until the end of the regular season following surgery to repair what the team called a "complex fracture" of his right thumb. Smith's injury will have a major ripple effect on the Cavs, who have dealt with numerous injuries over the past two seasons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Miami Heat Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blagojevich is appealing his prison sentence ag...
|Thu
|former democrat
|1
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|2
|Welcome home: An emotional, weird night for Dwy...
|Nov '16
|NOM s Waffle House
|1
|Trump stirs controversy with tweet about fatal ...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Dwyane Wade's cousin shot dead while pushing he...
|Aug '16
|grounded in reali...
|1
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Miami Heat Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC