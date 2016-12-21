Cavs' J.R. Smith out 3 months with th...

Cavs' J.R. Smith out 3 months with thumb, blow to NBA champs

Cavaliers starting guard J.R. Smith could be sidelined until the end of the regular season following surgery to repair what the team called a "complex fracture" of his right thumb. Smith's injury will have a major ripple effect on the Cavs, who have dealt with numerous injuries over the past two seasons.

