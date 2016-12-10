Cavaliers 28 mins ago 11:19 p.m.Irvin...

Cavaliers 28 mins ago 11:19 p.m.Irving's 32 points lead Cavs to 124-118 win over Celtics

14 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Kyrie Irving scored 32 points and made two critical layups before leaving with a leg injury and Kevin Love scored 30, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers hold off a late rally for a 124-118 victory over the Boston Celtics on Thursday night. The Cavs led by 20 points in the third and 17 early in the fourth but couldn't close out the Celtics, who pulled within one point three times in the final two minutes.

Chicago, IL

